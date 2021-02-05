Delhi Police Reacts To AAP's Decision To Withdraw DTC; Requests Continuance Of Practice

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that DTC has always provided buses to the Delhi Police for movement and transportation of forces deployed for law and order duty. This statement by the Delhi Police comes a day after the Delhi Transport government instructed the DTC to return 576 buses that were provided to Delhi Police on "special hire". While speaking to news agency ANI, Public Relations Officer of the Delhi Police Chinmoy Biswal said that it is a decades-old practice and it is going on currently also.

Delhi Police reacts to AAP's withdrawal of DTC service

Chinmoy Biswal said, "The DTC has always provided buses to the Delhi Police and assisted us in the movement and transportation of Police force deployed on law and order duty in the maintenance of public order. We requisition buses from the DTC and we get assistance. Now we have again requested the DTC to continue with this practice and assist us by providing the required fleet of buses for the same."

AAP orders withdrawal of DTC buses for Paramilitary & Police Forces

CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has asked the DTC to withdraw buses on special hire to various departments, meaning the movement of paramilitary personnel will be affected in the national capital. Amid the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi's borders and the heavy deployment of paramilitary forces, the DTC asked the concerned departments to relieve the buses that were currently being used by them. Further, DTC authorities maintained that the approval of the Delhi government was a must for the requisition of buses under special hire. The low-floor DTC buses are extensively used for the movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.

"All the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on special hire have been decided to be withdrawn with immediate effect. It has also been decided by the authorities that approval of the government will be required now before requisitioning of buses under special hire," a government official said.

Delhi Police cracks whip on fake news

Cracking down on fake news and the spread of misinformation in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day, the Delhi Police has registered 4 FIRs against several social media accounts and also sent requests for the removal of offensive posts. The Delhi Police's CyPAD Unit has also arrested one person accused of posting an old video and spreading fake news regarding the resignation of 200 police personnel. Another individual accused in the same case has been nabbed from Bharatpur, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Officials have also identified several other persons accused of indulging in the spread of fake news. The Delhi Police has informed that notices have been served to four persons to join the probe and action will be initiated against the said individuals based on their deposition.

