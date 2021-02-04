Delhi's AAP Govt Orders Immediate Withdrawal Of DTC Buses For Paramilitary & Police Forces

In the latest development, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has asked the Delhi Transport Corporation to withdraw buses on special hire to various departments, meaning the movement of paramilitary personnel will be affected in the national capital. Amid the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi's borders and the heavy deployment of paramilitary forces, the DTC asked the concerned departments to relieve the buses that were currently being used by them. Further, DTC authorities maintained that the approval of the Delhi government was a must for the requisition of buses under special hire. The low-floor DTC buses are extensively used for the movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.

"All the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on special hire have been decided to be withdrawn with immediate effect. It has also been decided by the authorities that approval of the government will be required now before requisition of buses under special hire," a government official said.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Ponders 'Dictators Named With M'; BJP Suggests 'Maino, Motilal' And More

Kapil Mishra slams Kejriwal over DTC move

BJP leader Kapil Mishra slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for directing DTC to withdraw services on special hire and demanded to know why he was committing such a crime. The BJP leader noted that injustice was done to the personnel of the Delhi Police and CRPF who protected the national capital. Slamming AAP for its latest antics, Kapil Mishra asked why the party was putting Delhi in a perilous position time and again despite the people re-electing Arvind Kejriwal.

ऐसा अपराध क्यों @ArvindKejriwal जी?



दिल्ली पुलिस , CRPF के जवानों से बसें वापस लेना, ये वीर जवान खुद की छाती पर हमला झेलकर पूरी दिल्ली को बचा रहे हैं



इस दिल्ली ने आपको वोट दिया, सम्मान दिया, पहचान दी



AAP इस दिल्ली को दंगो में, दहशत में, आग में क्यों झोंक रहे हैं बार बार ? — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 4, 2021

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal Supports Farm Laws, Alleges Amarinder Singh; AAP Threatens To Take Legal Action

Delhi Police cracks whip on fake news

Cracking down on fake news and the spread of misinformation in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day, the Delhi Police has registered 4 FIRs against several social media accounts and also sent requests for the removal of offensive posts. The Delhi Police's CyPAD Unit has also arrested one person accused of posting an old video and spreading fake news regarding the resignation of 200 police personnel. Another individual accused in the same case has been nabbed from Bharatpur, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Officials have also identified several other persons accused of indulging in the spread of fake news. The Delhi Police has informed that notices have been served to four persons to join the probe and action will be initiated against the said individuals based on their deposition.

READ | 'India's Internal Affair': BJP Leaders Slam Rihanna's Remarks Over Farmer Protests

READ | Delhi Police Registers 4 FIRs Against Social Media Accounts Fanning Fake News, 1 Arrested