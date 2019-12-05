Delhi University Teachers Relieved As HRD Ministry Amends UGC Circular

Secretary of Higher Education in Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), R Subrahmanyam on Thursday, announced a resolution to the appointment of ad-hoc teachers by the Delhi University, putting an end to the 2-day-long protest by the DUTA. In his tweet, the Secretary shared a University notice, after holding a discussion with the HRD ministry on December 5. The note said that the UGC regulations may be amended, based on certain criteria.

Here is the MHRD notice

According to the notice, the University reserves the seats for Ad-hoc teachers, while presenting several eligibility criteria to the applicants. Provided that the appointed faculty meet the eligibility criteria, they will be shortlisted for an interview. Furthermore, the UGC has promised to create additional teaching positions, and will not remove any ad-hoc teachers, except on the ground of not meeting the necessary criteria.

DUTA protest against University circular

Delhi University Teacher's Association (DUTA) had staged a thunderous protest outside Vice Chancellor's office, demanding the rollback of a circular by the university administration stating appointments of guest faculty instead of ad hoc teachers. The teachers had stormed DU Yogesh V-C Tyagi's office on Wednesday. As the protest entered Day 2 on Thursday, teachers alleged that the circular is being used to halt the appointment of ad-hoc teachers to the substantive vacant posts.

Even though a 5-member panel representing 4500 ad hoc teachers, met the V-C on Wednesday evening, they had said that their indefinite protest will continue till complete roll-back of the circular. They also alleged that the UGC / MHRD has maintained silence over the university circular. Virendra Singh Negi, DU executive council member told the media that the teachers are demanding absorption of all the 4500 ad hoc teachers as permanent positions. He added that they are also demanding the rollback of the August 28 circular by the University.

The teachers were protesting against the university circular, passed on August 28 advising them “to fill up the permanent vacancies at the earliest and till permanent appointments are made, colleges may appoint guest faculty, if required, against new vacancies arising first time in academic session 2019-20”. The teachers had said that it is misinterpreting UGC's January 2019 regulations.

Here is the DU letter: