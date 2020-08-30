Unlock 4: Delhi Govt Allows Weekly Markets To Remain Open On Trial Basis Till Sept 6

The Delhi government on Sunday extended functioning of weekly markets in all three municipal corporations/New Delhi Municipal Council/Delhi Cantonment Board, on trial basis for a week till September 6. Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had allowed such markets to open on a trial basis, one market per day per municipal zone, in the city for one week from August 24-30.

The authorities have directed officials concerned to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures, including mandatory use of face mask at these markets and social distancing.

In an order issued on August 30, Acting Chief Secretary Satya Gopal said that after reviewing the current COVID-19 situation, it was decided that one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to function on a trial basis further for a week from August 31 to September 6.

Weekly markets have been permitted to function from 4 pm to 10 pm and not more than two buyers are allowed to deal at any stall at one time. Weekly markets in the city were closed since late March when the nationwide lockdown kicked in.

Larger gatherings will continue to be prohibited and authorities concerned have appointed ”Weekly Market Officer” to ensure strict compliance of the Standard Operating Procedure.

Coronavirus outbreak in capital city

Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the city's highest single-day spike here in August till date, taking the tally to over 1.71 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,404, authorities said. The active cases tally rose to 14,040.

The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 8.8% while the recovery rate was over 89%, as per the bulletin. Also, on Saturday, the number of containment zones jumped to 803 from 763 the previous day, it said. Fresh cases and active cases have shown an increase in the last several days. Delhi has seen a fluctuation in the number of novel coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month.

(PTI Photo)

