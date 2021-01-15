Delhi's Anti Evasion Cell Cracks Down On GST Defaulters; Gutka Firms Maximum Tax Evaders

The Delhi Government on Friday informed that the Department of Trade and Taxes had engaged in a crackdown of tax evaders in the national capital, discovering a Rs 5.41 crore GST default from various firms. As per an official statement, the Department's Anti Evasion Cell- I had conducted 46 surveys on premises of companies dealing with - Gutka, pan masala, scraps and metals, hardware, etc where it found a large number of GST defaulters and a number of tax evasion cases.

"During the search, some premises were sealed and prohibition orders were also issued to the taxpayers. The surveys continued more than 10 hours and even in some cases, surveys continued beyond 24 hours," said the Delhi Government. "The records of the taxpayers are further being scrutinized and analysed for levy of penalty and recovery of more taxes," it added.

While Gutka companies were found to be the maximum number of defaulters, the body revealed that a whopping tax of Rs 22 lakh had been recovered from the premises of a manufacturer of Industrial Essence Company during the lengthy raids yesterday.

Last week, the Central GST authorities had detected a tax evasion of over Rs 830 crore by an illegal pan-masala manufacturing unit in Delhi where it had nabbed raw materials such as chuna, sada kattha, tobacco leaves etc, valued at Rs. 4.14 cr approximately.

The Department of Trade and Taxes warned evaders that it was going to take 'stern action' against bogus dealers adding it would now be intensifying its anti-evasion activities within the GST gambit.

