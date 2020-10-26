Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital Doctors Burn 'Vetan Chor' Ravan Effigy Over Pending Salaries

Resident doctors of Delhi's North Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital on Sunday, October 25 burnt a Ravan effigy as a symbol of protest in their continued hunger strike over non-payment of salaries.

The doctors burnt an effigy of 'Vetan Chor Ravan' to draw attention to their demands. Five resident doctors of the hospital have started with an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, demanding the release of their pending dues for the last three months.

"We resident doctors of Hindu Rao hospital have been protesting for the past 21 days. We conducted a symbolic protest today by burning the effigy of 'Vetan Chor Ravan' to so that the government takes notice," a doctor said. "It is the third day of the hunger strike by the resident doctors. Today is Dussehra and we should be with our families but we are sitting on protest," he said, raising slogans of 'give us our salaries' and 'no pay no work'.

The resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital have been protesting for the past couple of weeks against the non-payment of salaries. On October 13, the NDMC-run hospital was removed from the list of the designated COVID-19 hospital. Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Coronavirus patients at the Hindu Rao hospital will be moved to the government hospitals as doctors and staff members gave a notice for the strike.

Mayor gives assurance

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash met the protesters who are picketing in front of the main gate of Hindu Rao Hospital and urged them to call off the hunger strike.

"The NDMC has started working on the seven demands put forth by the association. We hope all doctors will soon return to work," said the North Delhi Mayor.

Earlier, members of the Resident Doctors' Association of the Hindu Rao Hospital along with doctors of Kasturba Hospital and Rajan Babu Tuberculosis Hospital had staged a protest at Jantar Mantar to address the issue. Kasturba Hospital and Rajan Babu Tuberculosis Hospital are also run by the New Delhi Municipal Council.

(With inputs from agencies)