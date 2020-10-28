Devendra Fadnavis Alleges Corruption Worth Rs.400 Cr In Maharashtra, Seeks Detailed Probe

On Wednesday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis alleged that bribes worth Rs.400 crore have been collected in Maharashtra for making contractual employees of the National Health Mission permanent. While the NHM is the Centre's scheme, it is implemented by the state government through the Union government's funds. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis pointed out that financial irregularities have increased in the entire state after some Ministers talked about making the contractual employees permanent.

He claimed to have accessed three audio clips which showcase the extent of corruption. Mentioning that are nearly 20,000 contractual employees of the NHM in Maharashtra, the BJP leader alleged that they were asked to pay Rs.1-2.5 lakh in lieu of permanent appointment. Moreover, he added that they are being asked to give the bribe money in cash in a separate envelope.

In the letter, he also stated that some influential names had cropped up in the audio clips. Urging Thackeray to conduct a thorough probe into this matter, the former Maharashtra CM hinted that someone in the state government was backing this corruption. Without divulging more details, Fadnavis claimed that there could also be malpractices in the health sector during the COVID-19 period.

In the letter, Fadnavis wrote, "National Health Mission is the Centre's scheme. But it is implemented by the state government through the Union government's funds. That's why the state government deals with the appointment of employees. After some Ministers talked about making the contractual employees permanent, financial irregularities have increased in the entire state. I have accessed three audio clips in this regard. I am attaching them along with this letter. You will get to know the entire situation after listening to these clips."

"As per the conversation in the audio clip, there are 20,000 such contractual employees from who, Rs.1-2.5 lakh is being sought to make them permanent. So, approximately Rs.300-400 crore is being collected. It is necessary to conduct a detailed probe to nail the persons who are supporting this corruption. It is a very serious matter if Rs.400 crore is being collected to make the employees permanent," he further added.

Here is Fadnavis' full letter alleging corruption:

