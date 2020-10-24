BJP's Bihar Election In-charge Devendra Fadnavis Infected With COVID, Undergoing Treatment

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for the Coronavirus on Saturday. The BJP stalwart has been leading the party's campaigning in poll-bound Bihar after he was selected as the election in-charge for the state. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis informed of his test results and advised those who have come in contact to get tested.

Earlier on Thursday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi informed that he had contracted the deadly disease, days after he held a joint campaign with state CM Nitish Kumar.

I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break !

I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation.

Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors.

Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done.

Take care, everyone !

Maharashtra records 7,347 fresh cases

Meanwhile, on Friday, Maharashtra recorded 7,347 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 16,32,544. At present, there are 1,43,922 active cases in the state. With 13,247 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 14,45,103. 184 more deaths were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 43,015 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 84,79,155 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 24,38,245 persons are under home quarantine, 13,545 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.25%, 88.52%, and 2.63% respectively. India's financial capital - Mumbai - continues to be the main hotspot of the novel coronavirus in the state with 1470 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported in the day.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 77,61,312 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 69,48,497 patients have recovered while 1,17,306 deaths have been reported. There are 6,95,509 active cases in the country. This marks the first time after two months that the active caseload has fallen below the 7 lakh mark. With 73,979 patients being cured in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate has surged to 89.53%.

