'Inspirational& Energetic'; Fadnavis Remembers Bal Thackeray On His 94th Birth Anniversary

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday remembered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 94th birth anniversary. Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926, in Pune.

Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis said: "Strict but loving, inspirational and energetic, the thoughts of Shiv Sena chief Vandana Balasaheb Thackeray will always guide us".

Fadnavis shared a heartfelt video, praising Bal Thackeray for his inspiring personality. "The splendour of Maharashtra, keep guiding our passionate thoughts. Greetings to Hindu Hriday Samrat and Shiv Sena Pramukh, Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary," Fadnavis said in a subsequent tweet.

Bal Thackeray died on November 12, 2012, due to a cardiac arrest. His address at Mumbai's Shivaji Park each year was very famous among his followers.

A biopic of the Shiv Sena founder titled 'Thackeray', starring Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released on January 25, 2019.

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Bal Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, saying he never hesitated from raising issues of public importance.

Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

Shiv Sena recently formed a government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress, breaking a decades-old alliance with the BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)