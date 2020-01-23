BJP Wants CM Uddhav To Watch Specific Bal Thackeray Video Before Ayodhya 'atonement'

BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra has taken a jibe at former alliance partners Shiv Sena for compromising with its ideology and switching allegiance to Congress in a bid to come to power. Patra took to Twitter to post a video of an interview with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

"On completion of hundred days of Maharashtra Government, the #Shiv Sena of the #SoniaSena should watch the video of this tiger and then go to Ayodhya to atone for their sins at the feet of Shri Ram Lalla. They should apologize to Shri Ram Lalla for betraying their own father", Patra tweeted while taking a jibe at Shiv Sena and tried to show how the current Shiv Sena has completely deviated from its ideologies set by the founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shiv Sena's upcoming Ayodhya visit

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had tweeted about the Maharashtra Chief Minister's visit to Ayodhya on completion of 100 days of the government and also invited alliance partners for the visit. After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that he will visit Ayodhya after completing 100 days in power, BJP has stepped into attack mode and slammed the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government and stated that 'corruption' is the main agenda of these parties. Responding to Raut's tweet BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked if Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also take Congress leaders along with him. She went on to question if CM Uddhav Thackeray will be able to show his face to the alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Then, after the Shiv Sena invited Rahul Gandhi to come along with CM Uddhav to Ayodhya, Congress quickly snubbed the Sena and refused the invite.

