DG BSF Visits International Border At Jammu

Newly appointed Director-General of Border Security Force Rakesh Asthana on Friday reached Jammu on his three days visit to International Border.

“On September 4 2020, Rakesh Asthana, IPS, Director General BSF, arrived at frontier HQ Jammu on three days visit of International Border (IB) under BSF Jammu Frontier. On the first day of the, visit DG BSF visited the area of Pargwal and Akhnoor Sectors of BSF and took stock of the situation. DG BSF was accompanied by S S Panwar, IPS, Addl DG (WC), N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier and other officers. N S Jamwal, IG briefed the DG BSF about complexities of management of Jammu border under prevailing current security scenario. DG BSF reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also domination plan. DG visited the critical areas of Chicken Neck stretch of Akhnoor Sector and held discussion with sector/unit commanders on the ground and reviewed security situation,” BSF Statement said.

READ: 'Nation can count on us': Gen. Naravane exudes confidence in Indian army amid border row

"BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force"

The statement further added that DG BSF interacted with jawans and was full of praise for BSF Jawans for their dedication towards the safeguarding of International Borders. He also conveyed that BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force. He also told that the recent detection of the tunnel shows the devotion toward duties for the motherland which ruins the cruel motives of counterpart. Motivated Border Man met their new chief with full enthusiasm and zeal with COVID-19 protocols and social distancing. DG BSF also reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Earlier BSF on August 29 foiled terror plot of Pakistan, Border Security Forces detected a tunnel in the Benglad area of Samba district along the International Border, foiling Pakistan’s attempt to push in terrorists to Indian soil. This is the second successful operation along the International Border in the last two months. Earlier in June, a weapons-laden drone was shot down by alert BSF troops.

Furthermore, BSF in Punjab’s Amritsar Sector had earlier seized 9.6 kg heroin from Internation Border. It was smuggled from Pakistan to India, wrapped in 9 packets. BSF has recovered Heroin (386.997 Kgs), Indian Border Crosser Apprehended (76), Pak Intruder (10), Weapon (25), Magazine (43), Ammunition (482), Pak Mobile Phone (06), and Pak SIM Card (10) this year so far in Punjab.

READ: G20 Foreign Ministers seek coordinated reopening of borders to stimulate economic recovery