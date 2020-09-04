'Nation Can Count On Us': Gen. Naravane Exudes Confidence In Indian Army Amid Border Row

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is tense and the force is prepared for all contingencies. This comes after the army chief general visited Leh and took stock of the army's preparedness on the frontline.

General Naravane, who was on a two-day visit to Ladakh exuded confidence and said that nation can count on the Indian army. He made this statement after he met troops deployed at forward locations along the LAC.

The Army Chief further said that the Indian side is firmly committed to resolving the current situation along the LAC through engagement, adding that the Indian army will continue to utilize all existing mechanisms to reduce tension and to ensure that the status quo is not unilaterally changed. He pointed out that over the past three months, both India and China have been engaged in resolving the situation.

COAS Naravane review preparedness

General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday stated that he visited several places after reaching Leh. COAS Naravane has stated that the Indian Army is prepared to deal with any eventuality that may arise out of the turbulent situation with China in the Ladakh region.

During the course of his visit, COAS Naravane took stock of the army's preparedness on the frontline. He stated that the morale of jawans posted in the area is high and they are prepared to deal with any challenges that may arise. However, the Army Chief also stated that the situation is slightly tensed. The army has therefore stepped up precautionary deployment for safety and security. This has also been done in order to ensure that India's security and integrity remain safeguarded.

Brigade Commander level talks between India-China

General MM Naravane's visit comes after India and China on Wednesday held another round of Brigade Commander-level talks to discuss fresh tensions between the two armies along the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake. The Brigade Commander level talks were held on Tuesday as well between the two sides at Chushul in order to suppress tensions over the latest flare-up between the Indian Army and the PLA in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the Central government on its part to counter the Chinese aggression banned 118 more Chinese apps amid the standoff. The latest ban includes the popular gaming app PUBG among several others.

