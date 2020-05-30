DGCA Extends International Commercial Flights Ban Till June 30 As Centre Extends Lockdown

After the Centre extended the lockdown limited to containment zones, the DGCA, on Saturday, extended the restrictions on international commercial passenger flights till June 30. It added that the restrictions are not applicable to internationals all-cargo operations. Currently, domestic operations have begun across India in 30% capacity - with 729 flights operated till date, transporting 35,293 flyers.

On May 24, the Centre issued guidelines for international passengers travelling to India via flights and ships. The 16-step guidelines mandate 14-day paid institutional quarantine, followed by 7-day home isolation. Moreover, the Centre has mandated use of Aarogya Setu app, allowed only asymptomatic people to travel, sanitise airports, flights, mandated use of masks during travel, thermal screening. The Centre has allowed states to develop their own protocol for quarantine and isolation.

On last Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that by August-September, a 'good percentage' of international flights will begin operation. He added that while he is aiming to start international flights from mid-June, as per the ongoing rate of growth in Coronavirus infections, the ministry is confident that a fair number of international flights will commence operation by August. Domestic flights were allowed to resume operations on May 25, with conditions.

On May 7, the Centre launched the Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad amid Coronavirus global lockdown via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. This facility is available on payment-basis - almost 2.59 lakh people from 98 countries have registered to come back till date. In the two phases commenced till date, 23,475 have already returned so far. The next phase will commence on June 13, as confirmed by MEA.

The Centre has announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown has been extended in containment zones till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. As per the new guidelines, night curfew timings have been amended to 9:00 PM to 5 AM throughout the nation, except for essential services. India's active cases stand at 86,422, recovered cases at 82,369 with 4,971 fatalities.

