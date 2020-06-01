DGCA Issues New Directions For Domestic Air Travel; Urges Middle Seat To Be Kept Vacant

Quick links:
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday, June 1, issued fresh directions to safeguard the health of the passengers travelling by air. These directions are based on the recommendations of an Expert Committee constituted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on May 26 taking into account the observations of the apex court. The mandate of the aforesaid committee was to review and strengthen the public health protocols of air travel. These directions shall come into effect for all stakeholders from June 3.
Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India Sees Spike Of 8,392 New Cases; Total Tally At 1,90,535
Directorate General of Civil Aviation directions to come into effect from June 3. Airlines asked to provide all passengers with safety kits, which includes three-layered surgical mask, face shield and adequate sanitizer (sachets/bottle). pic.twitter.com/8mGzcsMOGo— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020
Read: AI Makes It Mandatory For Crew To Check pre-flight COVID-19 Test Results Are Negative
Currently, there are 1,90,535 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India, out of which 91,819 patients have been discharged while 5394 casualties have been reported. Since the resumption of domestic flight operations on May 25 till 23.59 hours on May 31, 89,271 passengers have been ferried across the country. Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri opined that the ability to resume international flights will improve due to the new guidelines announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the fifth phase of the lockdown.
Read: Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Reports Of Booking Entire Flight For Sister, Mulls Legal Action