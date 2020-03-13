DGCA Asks Airlines To Waive Cancellation, Rescheduling Charges Amid Coronavirus Scare

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India on Friday has asked the international airline operators to support passengers in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus. As per the statement, the DGCA has asked for support by waiving off cancellation and reschedule charges or by providing any other incentive to the passengers.

India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

Ministry of Health issues travel advisory

On March 4, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released an updated advisory on the COVD19. The advisory was issued by the Ministry after the Health Ministry's meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan at the National Capital.

Read: Maneka Gandhi slams govt ministries for fake warnings on Animal-Coronavirus transmission

Coronavirus in India

The positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up over 75 after three new cases were confirmed in Mumbai. The initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country. As per the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 75.

Read: 'Leave no stone unturned': PM Modi proposes SAARC chalks out anti-Coronavirus strategy

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Read: South Korea: More recoveries reported than coronavirus cases for the first time

Read: Odisha Govt declares coronavirus a 'disaster'; shuts down schools, colleges, theatres