'Leave No Stone Unturned': PM Modi Proposes SAARC Chalks Out Anti-Coronavirus Strategy

Politics

PM Modi on Friday urged all South Asian nations to chalk out a joint strategy to fight the coronavirus & leave no stone unturned to ensure people remain healthy

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

In view of the Coronavirus breakout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations should chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. He said that the leaders could discuss via video conferencing, ways to keep the citizens healthy and together the SAARC nations can "set an example to the world" 

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that South Asia which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure the people are healthy. 

'Say no to panic, yes to precaution'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted that no ministers in his government will go abroad in order to minimise the risk of being infected with the highly contagious novel coronavirus or COVID-19. He also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and large gatherings. He claimed avoiding these can help “break the chain of spread and ensure safety".PM Modi also assured full preparedness by all ministries and states.

The number of infected persons in India has touched 75, according to the Health Ministry data until 10 AM, including one death. The coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. The government on Wednesday suspended all visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

(With agency inputs)

First Published:
