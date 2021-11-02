Dhanteras 2021: Amit Shah, CM Yogi & Other Leaders Extend Wishes To Nation

Dhanteras, also known as Dhana Trayodashi, holds a special significance for everyone celebrating around the world. On the auspicious occasion, leaders from across India, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended their greetings. Leaders also urged people to support local vendors on the day and emphasised the importance of becoming self-reliant.

Wishing people on the occasion of Dhanteras, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the auspicious festival will bring happiness and prosperity to the people. “Best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of Dhanteras, the festival of happiness and prosperity. According to the spirit of 'Antyodaya' in the state, by the grace of Mother Lakshmi, the last person of the society should also get easy happiness and prosperity. May this holy festival be auspicious for the entire creation,” Yogi Adityanath wrote on micro-blogging platform Koo.

Leaders extend greetings on Dhanteras

Extending his greetings on the auspicious occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. May Lord Dhanvantari bless everyone with happiness, prosperity and good health.”

BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal also extended his greetings on the occasion. “Warm wishes to you and all your family members on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. May the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari bring wealth, food, prosperity and progress in your life,” Jaiswal said.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, posted a picture representing the spirit of the festival on Koo and wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy Dhanteras. #Dhanteras.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also extended his wishes and shared a picture on Koo. Sharing the picture in the festive spirit, Chouhan wrote, “Om Dhanvantarayai Namah. Congratulations and best wishes for the holy festival #Dhanteras to all of you! # Dhanteras2021 #Dhanteras #DhanterasPuja.”

Ministers urge people to buy local products

On the occasion, Union Minister of Textiles, Piyush Goyal, extended his greetings to fellow countrymen and said that the festival is an opportunity to support local artisans by buying indigenous products and thus making the country self-reliant. “My best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Dhanteras. May this festival bring joy and happiness in your family, and may your life be filled with wealth. Come, in this series of festivals, let us be a part of the happiness of local artisans by buying indigenous products, and make the country self-reliant,” Piyush Goyal wrote on Koo.

Extending his greetings, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur urged citizens to buy local products and lead the state to become self-reliant. “Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of "Dhanteras". May Lord Dhanwantri shower his blessings on our Himachal full of riches and grains and may this festival bring happiness in your life. Let us, taking steps towards self-reliant Himachal, buy more and more local products on this special day,” Jairam Thakur wrote on Koo.

Dhanteras 2021

Dhanteras, being celebrated today, November 2, kickstarts the five-day-long Diwali festivities which usually is followed by Narak Chaturdashi, to be held on November 3 this year, Diwali on November 4, Govardhan Puja on November 5, and Bhai Dooj on November 6. Many Hindus believe that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber shower more wealth upon people who buy expensive gold, or silver coin, or anything expensive. On this special occasion, here we have compiled a list of Happy Dhanteras wishes, messages, social media status that you may like to share with your friends and family.

(Image: PTI)