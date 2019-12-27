The Debate
The Debate
Bhubaneshwar: Dharmendra Pradhan Flags Off Rajdhani Express Showcasing Odia Heritage

General News

Adorned with beautiful art showcasing Odisha's heritage and culture on its exteriors, Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Updated On:
Dharmendra Pradhan

Adorned with beautiful art showcasing the heritage and culture of Odisha on the exteriors of the train, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was flagged off by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The train is designed in a way that the state's distinct heritage is displayed on the exterior side of the coach in between the glass windows. Pradhan, along with other dignitaries, flagged off the train from Bhubaneswar Railway station.

READ | Odisha: Bhubaneshwar Prepares For Last Solar Eclipse Of The Decade

READ | Elephant Creates Ruckus Among Picnickers At Simlipal National Park In Odisha

New Initiative

The project has been sponsored by the state-run National Aluminium Company (NALCO). The company had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with East Coast Railway (ECoR). Apart from this, Pradhan also launched an initiative of the Indian Railways under which unreserved train tickets from as many as 317 stations across Odisha will be issued in the Odia language, in addition to Hindi and English. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said this facility will help those locals who face difficulty in reading the names of destination stations as well as other information printed on the ticket in Hindi and English.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | BPCL Completes Construction Of LPG Plant In 19 Months In Odisha

READ | Tata Power To Own Licence For Distribution, Supply Of Electricity In Odisha

Published:
COMMENT
