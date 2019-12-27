Bhubaneshwar: Dharmendra Pradhan Flags Off Rajdhani Express Showcasing Odia Heritage

Adorned with beautiful art showcasing the heritage and culture of Odisha on the exteriors of the train, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express was flagged off by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The train is designed in a way that the state's distinct heritage is displayed on the exterior side of the coach in between the glass windows. Pradhan, along with other dignitaries, flagged off the train from Bhubaneswar Railway station.

Delighted to Flag Off Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Rajdhani Express with branding by @NALCO_India showcasing the rich heritage and culture of Odisha along with LokSabha MP Smt. @AprajitaSarangi ji and RajyaSabha colleague Shri @Raghunath_MP_RS ji. pic.twitter.com/FDSzSSJaQQ — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 26, 2019

Odisha's vibrant art, culture and heritage will now be showcased on the exteriors of the BBSR- NDLS Rajdhani Express. The beautiful display of Odisha's dance forms, stunning architectures, flora and fauna will further help in promoting tourism and culture of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/Menj18cReR — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 26, 2019

New Initiative

The project has been sponsored by the state-run National Aluminium Company (NALCO). The company had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with East Coast Railway (ECoR). Apart from this, Pradhan also launched an initiative of the Indian Railways under which unreserved train tickets from as many as 317 stations across Odisha will be issued in the Odia language, in addition to Hindi and English. Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said this facility will help those locals who face difficulty in reading the names of destination stations as well as other information printed on the ticket in Hindi and English.

.@RailMinIndia Unreserved Tickets in Odia Script in addition to English and Hindi has been launched from Bhubaneswar Railway Station by Union Minister @dpradhanbjp in presence of @AprajitaSarangi @Raghunath_MP_RS @DRMKhurdaroad @NALCO_India pic.twitter.com/WocfRZbAby — EAST COAST Railway (@eastcoastrail) December 26, 2019

(With ANI inputs)

