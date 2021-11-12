Dharmendra Pradhan Says 'India Has Gained Global Recognition' Under PM Modi's Leadership

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday that the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has received global recognition and position. The Union Education Minister was invited as the chief guest at an event called 'Diplomatic Conclave 2021' at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi. The event was conducted in collaboration of a private university with Ministry of Education and the Ministry of External Affairs and it was organised to discuss Internationalization of Higher Education.

While talking to the news agency ANI, Pradhan said, "Various High Commissioners and Ambassadors from 126 countries united at the Diplomatic Conclave organised by a private university today. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India handled the world. I am responsibly saying the words that India handled the world when the global economic condition had been stagnant, the health services of the world were skinny. And at that time, when the humanity in the world was under a question mark at that time is such big country to bring economic condition back on track and handle COVID-19 pandemic especially to facilitate human beings and India has made a global place ". Dharmendra Pradhan further added that PM Modi’s 'diplomatic conclave' is capable of projecting India’s achievements to the world so that it does not go unnoticed.

Dharmendra Pradhan lauds approval of NEP 2020 under the leadership of PM Modi

He further said, "Education remains a major path in this world and with this, India brought National Education Policy in 2020. There was already an attraction towards India in the world and today, the attraction would multiply." Earlier last year in July, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the approval of the National Education Policy 2020. This initiative opened the way for large-scale and transformational reforms in both school and higher education sectors. This was the first such policy in the current century and effectively replaced the decades-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986. The implementation of NEP is being carried out in a phased manner.

With ANI inputs