Digvijaya Singh Asks BJP To Clarify Stand On NRC Implementation

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh questioned BJP working president JP Nadda to come clean on National Register of Citizens (NRC’s) and questioned if the party was willing to implement it nationwide. Singh also claimed that their fight is not political, and people cannot produce the required documents to prove citizenship under NRC. PM Modi during his Sunday address, however, claimed otherwise by saying that it was during the Congress government that NRC was introduced.

Digvijaya Singh on NRC

Digvijaya Singh questioned the working President of BJP, JP Nadda on Sunday, “I want to ask Nadda whether they will bring NRC or not. Why is he hiding? If he has guts, then he should say that they would implement NRC. Our fight is not political.... Due to NRC, every citizen of India would have to prove that he or she is Indian. People will be asked to provide the birth certificate of their father. Modi Ji is not being able to provide his education certificate and he is demanding a certificate from the citizens.”

This comment by Digvijaya Singh comes after BJP working president JP Nadda challenged the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi to talk about 10 provisions of the amended Citizenship Act. PM Modi, in a public address in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, clarified that the NRC exercise had not been brought to the Cabinet nor the Parliament. He contended that after giving homes to people under CAA they will not drive anyone out by implementing NRC.

PM Modi said, “The NRC came during the time of Congress. Were they sleeping then? We did not make it, neither did it arrive in the Parliament or the Cabinet, neither has any rule or regulation to decide it been framed. Will, we (BJP) make one law to grant homes to the people irrespective of their religion and then drive them out?”

Digvijaya Singh Blames 'Modi-Shah Govt' For 'communal Divide'

Amidst the distress in the country over the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take back CAA, before it ruins the identity of 'secular India'. After the protest march against the Citizenship Act, held by students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), ended in violence, the Delhi police December 15, detained the protesters outside the varsity gate. Reportedly, the police claimed that detainees were those who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during the protest. Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh posted a series of Tweets expressing his displeasure over the situation in the country and further appealed people to come together and fight against this.

Nitish ji Ramvilas ji Navin Patnaik ji Prakash Singh Badal ji how can you allow this to happen? Please STOP MODI SHAH TO RUIN OUR SECULAR INDIA OUR VERY IDEA OF INDIA BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. I also appeal to the Corporate Friends of Modi Shah duo to intervene. TAKE BACK CAA. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 16, 2019

