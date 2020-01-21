Khelo India Youth Games: Soubrity Mondal Gets Triple Gold, Maharashtra Tops Tally

While West Bengal’s Soubrity Mondal bagged three gold medals in the swimming competition at the Khelo India Youth Games on January 20, Maharashtra’s Kenisha Gupta and Karnataka’s Srihari Nataraj helped their state to grab the top-2 spots on medal tally. Mondal clinched gold in Girls Under-21 200m Individual Medley in 2:32.52 and 200m Backstroke in 2: 26.05. She also helped her team in winning gold in 4x100m Medley Relay squad.

Kenisha Gupta and Srihari Nataraj won two gold each on Monday and are well on course to become the most successful athlete here. Mondal and Gupta, along with fellow swimmer Shivangi Sarma (Assam), gymnast Priyanka Dasgupta (Tripura), rhythmic gymnast Asmi Badade and cyclist Pooja Danole (Maharashtra), and artistic gymnast Jatin Kanojia (Uttar Pradesh) have now four gold medals.

In Swimming category, Karnataka and Maharashtra have an equal number of gold medals (17) but the former is ahead on the count of silver which puts the state at the top position. While Maharashtra must be desperate to finish at the top, West Bengal is sitting at the third position with nine gold.

Maharashtra maintains dominance

Maharashtra is comfortably leading the medal tally with 72 gold while Haryana is at the second position with 54 gold. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the states who were in a tough fight to claim the top-three spot in the first week, are at the third and fifth position respectively with the former having a clear advantage of 10 gold. Karnatak has pipped past Uttar Pradesh with 25 gold but the latter is breathing down the neck with 24 gold. Maharashtra has also become the first team to cross the envious 200 medal mark.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games for Under-17 age group (Boys & Girls) and Under-21 age group (Boys & Girls) in 20 sports disciplines is underway and will conclude on January 22. The objective is to help youngsters look forward to playing the mega competition in the same way as seniors look forward to participating and winning medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games.

