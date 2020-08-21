EC Releases Guidelines For Voting, Campaign, Postal Ballots And Counting Votes Amid COVID

Gearing up for Election season ahead of the Bihar polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI), released detailed guidelines for polling amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Limiting 1000 electors per booth, ECI has outlined specific guidelines for polling stations, postal ballots, poll campaigns, and counting of votes. Bihar will go to polls in October-November this year, as the pandemic rages on.

ECI's Guidelines for polling booths

Polling station guidelines:

Mandatory sanitization of Polling Station, Thermal Scanner at the entry point, and checking of voters at entry point by polling staff or Para Medical staff or Asha worker. If the temperature is above the set norms, the elector shall be provided with a token/certificate and will be asked to come for voting at the last hour of poll where voting will be facilitated following COVID-19 measures.

Marker to demonstrate social distancing for queue - earmarking circle for 15-20 persons of 2 yards (6 feet) distance for voters.

Soap, Water and sanitiser shall be provided at the entry/exit point of every polling station. Face masks to be kept in reserves for those electors not carrying one

Awareness posters on COVID-19 should be displayed at visible locations

Sitting arrangement in polling station for the polling personnel as per social distancing. If polling agent or counting agent is having temperature, he shall be relieved.

At any given time, only 1(one) voter shall be allowed to stand in front of each polling official and voter may have to lower mask for identification.

Hand gloves shall be provided to the voter, for signing on the voter register and pressing button of EVM for voting.

COVID-19 patients who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote at the last hour of the poll day, under supervision of health authorities. Guidelines for voters in containment zones to be issued separately.

Postal ballot option has now been extended to voters with disabilities, above 80 years, employed in essential services, voters who are COVID- 19 positive/suspect and in quarantine (home/ institutional)

Political campaign guidelines:

Door to Door Campaign : Only 5 people including candidate excluding security personnel, if any, is allowed to do door to door campaigning.

: Only 5 people including candidate excluding security personnel, if any, is allowed to do door to door campaigning. Road Shows : The convoy of vehicles should be broken after every 5 vehicles instead of 10 vehicles. The

: The convoy of vehicles should be broken after every 5 vehicles instead of 10 vehicles. The the interval between two sets of convoy of vehicles should be half an hour instead of gap of 100 meters.

Election Meetings: Public gatherings/ rallies may be conducted subject to adherence to extant COVID-19 guidelines. District Election Officer must identify dedicated grounds, put markers to ensure social distancing guidelines, ensure the number of attendees does not exceed the limit prescribed by State, while the political parties will ensure that all COVID-19 related requirement like face masks, sanitizers, thermal scanning etc. are fulfilled during each of these activities.

Public gatherings/ rallies may be conducted subject to adherence to extant COVID-19 guidelines. District Election Officer must identify dedicated grounds, put markers to ensure social distancing guidelines, ensure the number of attendees does not exceed the limit prescribed by State, while the political parties will ensure that all COVID-19 related requirement like face masks, sanitizers, thermal scanning etc. are fulfilled during each of these activities. Non-compliance of Instructions: Anybody violating instructions on COVID-19 measures will be liable to proceed against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable, as specified in Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 29th July, 2020 of Ministry of Home Affairs

Counting of votes guidelines:

Strong Room should be sanitized after completion of poll day

Not more than 7 counting tables should be allowed in a counting hall, hence counting of each constituency may be considered at 3-4 halls

Carrying cases of CUs/VVPATs should be sanitized

Display of result from the Control Units may be displayed on a large screen to prevent crowing of polling agents

The counting centers shall be disinfected before, during and after the counting

For counting of Postal Ballots, additional number of AROs may be required. If required, Postal Ballots may also be counted in a separate hall under the supervision of the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning officer

Read full guidelines here: ECI guidelines for COVID