Doctors Hold Medical Camp At Delhi Border; Call For COVID-19 Testing Of Agitating Farmers

A health check-up camp has been set up at the Delhi-Haryana border, where farmers have gathered in large numbers to protest against the Central agriculture laws.

The volunteer doctors of the camp at the Singhu border have urged the Centre to conduct a COVID-19 test among demonstrators, as health protocols were being flouted at the protest site, posing the risk of a super spreader.

"We should conduct COVID-19 test here. If there is any possibility of a super spreader, the disease might spread to other people which will be disastrous," Dr Karan told ANI.

The doctors were spreading awareness about safety guidelines among the protesters as many of them were seen roaming without masks and not ensuring social distancing.

Dr Sarika Verma, ENT Surgeon practicing in Gurugram said, "Yesterday a friend of mine informed me that some medical facilities are required here so I came here along with my colleague today to organise a free medical camp. We are providing them (protesters) with medicines, masks, and other medical facilities."

"A lot of people have suffered injuries so we have done their dressing and given them medicines. A lot of people here are roaming without masks so we are making them aware to follow the safety guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic," she added.

Dr Sarika further said that the Centre should look into their demands and not allow them to gather here for days.

Farmer protests intensify

Meanwhile, farmers continued their protest against the contentious farm laws, at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, the government-designated place for carrying out the protest. On the other hand, security was tightened, and barricading was done at Gazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border where farmers have gathered to demonstrate.

Farmers have been holding protests at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the Centre's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions on initiating a dialogue is an insult to them.

Around 32 farmer organisations, mainly from Punjab, and a few from Gujarat and Maharashtra reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas in protest against the bills. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready to hold talks with the farmers' unions on December 3.

(With inputs from agency)