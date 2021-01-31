Doctors In Karnataka Contract COVID After First Vaccine Shot; Health Experts Ally Fears

Five doctors in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district tested positive for coronavirus a week after receiving the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Experts, immediately stepped in to allay fears about the efficacy of the vaccine. Health authorities said that contracting the disease after receiving the first dose does not mean that the vaccine is ineffective.

The Union government and other health experts have said that both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines will be effective only after the person is administered the second shot, which is to be given after a gap of 28 days.

The Health authorities underlined the need to practice all precautionary measures like wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining social distancing. Those who have received both doses of the vaccine should continue to follow all precautions until a significant percentage of the population has been vaccinated, they said.

In this particular instance, the five doctors, from the age group of 40 to 50 were tested after they started showing symptoms of the virus. The doctors working at the Chamarajanagar district hospital and government medical college had received Covishield and Covaxin shots last week.

An estimated 38 percent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Saturday have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka. The total number vaccinated so far in the state is 3,13,639, official data showed.

No major or severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported, the Health Department said. The government has said that the health warriors who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus would be given priority followed by people with co-morbidity.

(Image credits: PTI)