Health Ministry Releases FAQs On COVID-19 Vaccine; Clears Doubts About Efficacy & Dosage

The Health Ministry has released a series of frequently asked questions on various aspects COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the massive inoculation drive that is set to begin across the country on January 16.

The Government has said that two doses of the vaccine, 28 days apart, need to be administered to an individual, to complete the Vaccination schedule. According to the FAQs, protective levels of antibodies are generally develop two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.

While the vaccination is voluntary, the Health Ministry has advised citizens to receive the complete schedule of vaccine dosage to protect one-self against the fatal disease. Receiving the shots will also limit the transmission to close contacts including family members, friends, relatives, and co-workers.

READ | CM Kejriwal Promises Free COVID Vaccine In Delhi If Centre Fails To Do So

READ | COVID-19: Scientists Fear 'escape Mutant' Could Decrease Vaccine Efficacy

Those infected with COVID-19 should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms are resolved as they may increase the risk of spreading the virus to others at the vaccination site.



The Ministry said, the vaccine introduced in India will be as effective as those developed by other countries, as various phases of trials were undertaken to ensure its safety and efficacy. Eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile numbers regarding the Health Facility where the vaccination will be provided and the scheduled time for the same.

1.65 crore doses distributed across India

Ahead of the highly-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, the full initial procurement amount of 1.65 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines has been allocated to all States/UTs on Wednesday. This amount has been decided in proportion with the Health Care Workers database, who are first in line to get inoculated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's biggest vaccination drive virtually on January 16. The first phase of vaccination will be free and the Centre will bear the cost of vaccines which will be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors. PM Modi will also be launching the CoWIN application on the same day. Around one crore beneficiaries are already registered in the app.

"It is most important to identify and vaccinate those who are vulnerable - hence we have created the CoWIN app. The beneficiary will be registered as per the Aadhar card. CoWIN will generate a digital certificate after the first vaccine dose. This will help as a reminder for the 2nd dosage and help in knowing who has been vaccinated. The final certificate will be given after the 2nd dose," said the PM.

READ | 'Covishield, Covaxin Safe With Negligible Side-effects': NITI Aayog Ahead Of Vaccine Drive

READ | PM Modi To Virtually Launch Largest Vaccination Drive Along With CoWIN App On January 16