'Domestic Air Travel Figures Returning To Pre-COVID Levels': Hardeep Singh Puri

Domestic civil aviation operations are continuing smoothly and the number of domestic travellers is moving towards pre-COVID figures, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. He informed that over 9.1 million passengers have flown since flight operations resumed on May 25.

Domestic civil aviation operations continue smoothly.



With 1,16,398 passengers on 17th Sept 2020, we are slowly flying towards the Pre-COVID figures.



More than 9.1 million passengers have now flown since operations recommenced on 25 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/b99HKNiP0n — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 18, 2020

Moreover, the Minister said the total number of flyers on September 17 was 1,16,398. "On September 17, over 1.16 lakh passengers took to the skies; nearly 1.17 lakh passenger arrivals took place; 1,383 flight departures took place; 1,376 flight arrivals took place. A total of 2,759 flight movements took place across the country on Thursday and the footfalls were over 2.33 lakh footfalls at the airports," an official release stated.

READ | Civil Aviation Min Touts PPP Model As 'success Story' As Oppn Raises Ante On Privatisation

READ | Hardeep Singh Puri To Visit Bihar & Jharkhand To Review Darbhanga & Deoghar Airports

Airlines revenue falls

On Thursday, Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that the revenue of Indian carriers reduced to Rs.3651 crore in April-June 2020 in comparison to Rs.25,517 crore in the same period last year. Explaining the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation sector in response to numerous unstarred questions, he noted that Air India's revenue had reduced from Rs.7,066 crore in April-June 2019 to Rs.1,531 crore during April-June 2020. Observing that the Airports Authority of India was likely to register a loss in the Financial Year 2020-21, Puri stated that it had taken the Fund Based Working Facility of Rs.1,500 crore from the State Bank of India.

On the other hand, Air India and Air India Express earned Rs.2,021 crore and Rs.415 crore respectively from Vande Bharat flights up to August 31. The employment at airlines, airports, ground handling agencies and cargo operators has reduced by 5298, 3246, 8466 and 1017 respectively from March 31-July 31, 2020. Mentioning that restrictions on international airlines continue, the Civil Aviation Minister reiterated that India has entered into Air Bubble agreements with USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Maldives, UAE, Qatar, Afghanistan and Bahrain. According to him, the Centre had taken several steps to help the aviation sector such as route rationalization and reduction in GST rate for domestic Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services.

READ | Indian Airlines Seeking Interest-free Credit Line Of At Least USD 1.5 Billion: Puri

READ | Air India's Net Loss Stands At Around Rs 2,570 Crore In Q1 Of 2020-21: Puri