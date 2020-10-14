'Domestic Civil Aviation On Steady Growth Trajectory': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

As the domestic civil operations continue to function smoothly and the number of domestic travellers is moving towards pre-COVID figures, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that so far over 12.8 million passengers have availled flight services. The domestic flight operations had resumed on May 25. The minister also added that over 1.74 lakh passengers flew on October 12.

Domestic civil aviation on a steady growth trajectory with 1,74,138 passengers on 12 October.



More than 12.8 million passengers have now flown on 135K flights since operations recommenced on 25 May 2020.



Moving fast towards pre-COVID numbers. pic.twitter.com/dUjfbzBI8Y — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 13, 2020

Hardeep Singh Puri: 'Domestic civil aviation on steady growth'

While speaking further, Hardeep Singh Puri said that the total number of flyers on October 12 was 1,74,138. As per the official release, on October 12, over 1.74 lakh passengers took to the skies; nearly 1.76 lakh passenger departures took place; 1,605 flight departures took place; 1.76 lakh passenger arrivals took place. A total of 3,214 flight moments took place across the country on Tuesday.

Coronavirus outbreak in India

As the number of Coronavirus cases continues to surge globally, so far India has recorded over 71,75,880 cases, out of which 62,27,295 have successfully recovered while 1,09,856 have died. According to the latest updates by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 55,342 new cases, 706 deaths and 77,760 new recoveries have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 8,38,729. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that on October 12, 8,89,45,107 samples were tested for COVID-19.

