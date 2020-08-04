Domestic Flight Operations Continue To Soar: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

On Tuesday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that domestic operations continue to soar post-COVID-19 lockdown. His comments came seventy-two days the domestic flight operations resumed. Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25

Taking to Twitter, the Minister provided data of the departures, arrivals, total movements, footfalls at airports and the number of flyers as of August 3.

Domestic operations continue to soar.



3rd August 2020, Day 72 till 2359 hrs.

Departures 849

78,155 passengers handled.

Arrivals 846

77,558 passengers handled.

Total movements 1695

Footfalls at airports 1,55,713

Total number of flyers 78,155 pic.twitter.com/nAzgSDA1PF — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 4, 2020

AAI Updates State-wise Quarantine Guidelines

Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued the updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers. While COVID-19 test has been mandated by several states upon arrival at their respective airports, the thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival by all the states. Moreover, the installation of the Aarogya Setu app continues to be a requirement for domestic passengers.

"To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," AAI tweeted. AAI also said that conditions are changing on an everyday basis, therefore passengers are requested to check the state government's website also for latest updates.

Meanwhile, the Central government on Friday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till August 31. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31.

