Sonu Sood Arranges Flight To Get 'friends From Philippines Back Home' Amid COVID-19

Dabangg actor Sonu Sood has been labelled a 'messiah for migrants' since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in India as he has left no stones unturned in assisting the distressed daily wage earners across the country. Not only the migrant labourers but the actor has also extended his full support to bring back stranded people and students from other countries as well. The actor who has been updating details of his work on his social media accounts recently shared the details about the upcoming flight that has been arranged to bring back the people from Manila to Delhi.

Sonu Sood arranges flights for people in Manila

The 46-year-old actor shared the good news on Twitter where he wrote about bringing back some people from Manila on August 5. The actor even informed that he will try to reach out to all in batches. At last, he wrote that he will work until everyone is safely back home. Scores of his fans hailed the actor for the kind of work he is doing to help the people. One of the users lauded the efforts of the Happy New Year actor in the comment section and called him a “real hero.” The user wrote that whatever he is doing for the people is sincerely commendable.

Read: Sonu Sood Gets Teary-eyed After Migrant Workers Thank Him On 'Kapil Sharma Show' | Watch

Read: Sonu Sood Reveals He Didn't Have A Single Soul To Wish Him On His First Birthday In Mumbai

GOOD NEWS💙



Looking forward to get our friends from Phillipines back home. ✈️

5th August ➡️ Manila to Delhi SG 9286 at 7:10pm



I will reach out in batches to each one of you. Will work till each one of you is back home. @flyspicejet

Time to see your loved ones❤️

Luv u all❣️ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 3, 2020

Another user praised the actor and wrote that he became a savior of the people when the world needed a one. The user hailed Sonu and also mentioned that there will never b someone like him now. A third user thanked the actor for his noble deeds. The follower wrote that nobody to date has done something for the needy than the actor. Another user who was touched by the beautiful work done by the actor blessed him with great success in his career and life.

Sir aap bhagwaan ho hum sab garibo ke ley,hum patthar ki puja karte hai,aarti karte hai,jal chadhate hai,par kavi dekha nai hai,sirf padha hai suna ki bhagwan hote hai,par aapne saabit kia hai,ki aap sach mein bhagwaan ho humlogo ke ley,aap humesa aise hi rehna sir, 🌹🌹🌹❤ se — Sumitro Das (@SumitroDas6) August 3, 2020

Sonu Sir whatever you are doing for people is really commendable. Not everyone can do such https://t.co/P1yS9PeMCj are a real life hero.I was watching The Kapil Sharma Show and got detailed about.Hats off to you Sir. Helping Poeple When No Hope Left. SALUTE..Keep inspiring. — Henu Madhan (@henugreat) August 3, 2020

Sir You are great abhi tuz maine he raab dhekta hai ❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Bhagwan to nahi mile dhek ne koo islye apko bejdiya Bhagwan ne bhi itne kaam ek sath nahi kiya hogo jitna aap ne kiya love You sir❤️❤️❤️❤️ stay safe ❤️❤️❤️ love You sir ❤️😘 — Ranjeet Kataria (@RanjeetKatari13) August 3, 2020

Grt work sonu sir you are the real hero sir desh ke jarurtmand logo ka aapne khyal rakha bhagwan dekhna apko ek din yahi lpg uper lekr jayege uchaiyo pr me bhi sath hu — chowkidar Ankit Raghuvanshi (@17Anks) August 3, 2020



Sonu had started his mission to send migrants home during the lockdown by arranging numerous buses in March. Later, as trains and flights resumed, he sent multiple sets of people home through these modes of travel. He also donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police recently, apart from launching a platform for migrants to search jobs. Apart from this, sometime back, the actor also expressed his desire to open a training school especially for women where they could learn skills of self-defense from Pune's Smt. Shanta Balu Pawar, the 85-year-old lady whose video had gone viral on social media recently. Sonu, impressed by the woman's awe-inspiring skills with a bamboo stick, had tweeted asking for the old lady's contact details.

Read: Sonu Sood Shares Throwback Pictures With Sisters 'Mona & Gunnu' On Raksha Bandhan

Read: Sonu Sood Promises To Build New House For Woman Affected By Assam Floods

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.