Delta Flight Returns To Gate After Two Passengers Refuse To Wear Face Masks

A Delta airline flight returned to to the gate after two passengers refused to wear face masks before departure. According to reports, the two passengers were removed from the Flight 1227, which was set to travel from Detroit to Atlanta on July 23. The flight took off for its destination Atlanta after the two non-complying travellers were taken off the plane following the incident. Delta spokesperson confirmed the incident to the media saying that Flight 1227 had to return to the gate following non-compliant of two passengers who refused to follow repeated instructions given by the crew.

"Delta customers and employees are required to wear a face mask, or appropriate cloth face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from the CDC, opens in a new window. Plastic face shields may be used in addition to a mask but are not approved mask replacements. Any false claims of a disability or health condition to obtain an exemption from wearing a mask or face covering may result in the suspension of travel privileges on any Delta flight for the duration of the mask/face covering requirement," Delta says on its official website regarding usage of masks on flights.

Face mask in the US

Unlike other countries, wearing a face-covering in the United States has been an issue debate since the beginning of the outbreak. The precautionary measure recommended by health bodies across the world, including the United States has become political in the country because of confusion created around it by leaders. US President Donald Trump himself was not encouraging people to wear a mask until last month, before he, for the first time, spotted the protective gear publicly letting his support for mask known to people.

