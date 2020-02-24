Donald Trump's Tour LIVE Updates: US Prez To Land 11:40, To Visit Taj Mahal At Sundown

To propel the strategic relations between the two countries, US President Donald Trump is set to begin his maiden India visit from PM Modi's home state, Gujarat. Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation will arrive Ahmedabad at noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-year-hour-long trip.

From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit. In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sundown.

Trump will then depart for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. On the February 25th evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

Trump's Itinerary

February 24

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Ahmedabad airport at around noon, wherein he will be received by PM Modi.

PM Modi and Donald Trump will hold a roadshow in Gujarat on February 24 for which 10,000 police personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers will be deployed. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and PM Modi will travel along a 22-km long route, starting from the Ahmedabad. International Airport to Sabarmati Ashram, and then to Motera stadium via Indira Bridge.

The US President and US first lady will be spending an hour in Agra's Taj Mahal, before coming to Delhi.

February 25

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Trump will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol.

The US President is then scheduled to visit New Delhi's Raj Ghat and pay his homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Following that, Trump and PM Modi will hold extensive talks on February 25 on a range of issues, including defence and trade. Reportedly, India and the US were not keen on finalising a trade deal, thus both sides will take a decision on it considering a long-term view. Some defence deals may fructify during Trump's visit, the sources said.

PM Modi will host a lunch for the US President, following which the leaders will hold a media interaction.

Trump will then attend events at the US Embassy, including a business summit.

Trump's visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, following which he will depart for Washington.

Gujarat: Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/uLl3hQrv4M — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

After hosting Modi at a Howdy Modi rally in Houston last year that drew 50,000 people, Modi will return the favor with a Namaste Trump rally (it translates to, "Greetings, Trump) at the world's largest cricket stadium in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. Tens of thousands are expected to line the streets.

Modi "told me we'll have 7 million people between the airport and the event," Trump said to reporters Tuesday, then raised the anticipated number to 10 million when he mentioned the trip during a Thursday night rally. Indian authorities expect closer to 100,000. I'll never be satisfied with a crowd if we have 10 million people in India," Trump said. And as he left the White House on Sunday for the flight to India, the upcoming spectacle was on the president's mind again: I hear it's going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they've ever had in India. That's what the prime minister told me this will be the biggest event they've ever had. Trump's motorcade will travel amid cheers from carefully picked and screened Modi loyalists and workers from the BJP. They will stand for hours alongside the neatly manicured 22-kilometer (14-mile) stretch of road to accord Trump a grand welcome.

Security cover

NITC Maurya, the hotel where US President Donald Trump will check-in on Monday, has been brought under an unprecedented security cover with anti-sabotage teams involving the Army and paramilitary conducting checks on the routes to be taken by the visiting dignitary.

Security agencies are also working in close coordination with the US Secret Service, officials said. Anti-drone detachment of NSG, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, canine units, sharpshooters on high-rise buildings and Parakram vans have also been deployed along the routes and areas in and around the hotel where Trump will be staying, they said.

Gujarat: Security tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, sniffer dog of the US security also present. US President Donald Trump will visit the Ashram today upon his arrival to the city. pic.twitter.com/vJE0Z496k8 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Police personnel from six districts have been deployed for the security arrangements and nearly 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been pressed into action. Hundreds of high-definition CCTV cameras with night vision have been installed across the Sardar Patel Marg where hotel ITC Maurya is located to monitor the situation round-the-clock, the officials said.

The route leading to a Delhi government school where US first lady Melania Trump is scheduled to pay a visit will also be under a high-security cover, according to officials. Trees have been trimmed according to the directions of the security agencies as part of the protocol. Meetings have also been held with US security agents on the elaborate security arrangements in place. At the ITC Maurya, three-layer security will be in place. The sources added that the hotel will be out of bounds for other guests during the time Trump and his entourage will be there, and all the 438 rooms of the five-star property have been booked.

