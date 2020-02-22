US First Lady Melania Trump To Visit Government School In Delhi's Nanakpura On Feb 25

US First Lady Melania Trump will visit a government school in Delhi's Nanakpura, near Moti Bagh on Friday 25, Vasant Vihar Councilor Manish Agrawal said on Saturday. She is expected to attend the Happiness Classes introduced by the AAP government in Delhi. Melania Trump, after reaching Hyderabad House in the national capital on February 25, will move to a Delhi government school in Moti Bagh to meet school children.

He said that all departments including the sanitation department and horticulture department are engaged in beautifying the path through which the First Lady will visit the school. "We have been beautifying the path through which Melania Trump will go to the school. All municipal departments are busy in the preparations," he said.

He expressed happiness over the visit of Melania Trump. "This is a very proud moment for us that the US First Lady Melania Trump is visiting the school in our ward. As soon as we got the news by school's administration we began our preparations for the visit," Agrawal told ANI. Special classes by the name of Happiness Classes were started by the Delhi government in its schools in 2018. As a part of the program, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

Kejriwal's name dropped from school visit

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that that the names of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been dropped off from the event. As per news agency ANI, Delhi government sources claim both were to attend the program since the school comes under their administration but the Centre has reportedly dropped their names. The First Lady will be attending a 'Happiness Class' of the Delhi government and is expected to be in the school for around an hour on February 25.

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

The Gujarat government is reportedly also spending roughly 80 crores on the beautification process which includes painting walls with a message of harmony between the 'world's largest and world's oldest democracies'-- India and US. Moreover, ahead of Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal on February 25, officials have stated that the water from the Ganga has been released in the Yamuna to temporarily revive the river. It was reported that over 100 crore rupees are being spent to host the US President's first India visit.

(With ANI inputs)

