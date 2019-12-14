Incredible Ally: Donald Trump Jr Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's 'US Doesn't Talk About India' Claim

While speaking at an event in the US, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, called India an 'incredible ally' saying that the US needed to work with allies like India to make the world a safer place. He also spoke about how the two countries shared the beauty of being such large democracies and how they should use this as a 'shining beacon of light for everyone to learn from.'

Trump Jr, who has authored 'Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us', was speaking at an event about his book, where he also addressed the Indian diaspora in New York, and ties with India. Donald Trump Jr said it is a "great honour" for him to be with the "incredible" Indian-American community. He also spoke about his father's Presidency calling it a 'wonderful journey and a wonderful adventure.'



"We do have a long year ahead. It'll be entertaining because my father will keep it so, I promise you that. It will be like Bollywood with a lot less dancing. But it will be fun, I can assure you it's going to be very important for all of us to be engaged, to be in the game."

Donald Trump Jr spoke about how his background with India and Indian-Americans goes back quite far. He stated that it was his idea to send the Trump Organization to India for business. "It was interesting, and certainly a little bit of a culture shock, it also made me appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit that so resides in my friends in the Indian community."

Guilfoyle on Howdi Modi

Trump Jr was also joined by senior advisor to Donald Trump's 2020 Presidential Campaign and former Fox News host, Kimberly Guilfoyle at the event, who addressed members of the Indian-American community talking about the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston on September 22. He said that this event highlighted the great relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. Guilfoyle also appreciated Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla, calling him an incredible ambassador, who 'represents you (Indians) so well and works tirelessly on behalf of your community.'

Trump Jr rebuts Rahul Gandhi

The high praise comes even as Congress president Rahul Gandhi quoted former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan as telling him that nobody in America and Europe spoke about India over economic issues anymore, rather they spoke more about matters of strife, such as over the developments in the North-East with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act, and other such political matters.

(with ANI inputs)