UK General Election: Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On 'big Win'

President of United States Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on his re-election as the Prime Minister of Britain after the results of the election were declared on December 12. Trump applauded the Conservative majority in the British Parliament with 363 seats in the face of Labour just acquiring 203. According to the US President, Washington will now be able to strike a 'massive new Trade Deal' after Brexit is done under Johnson's leadership.

These elections were initially called by Johnson to end the Parliamentary deadlock on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc. The general elections have declared a Brexit-dominated result on December 12. Way before the elections in UK, Trump and Johnson had spoken regarding the deal of bilateral free trade with Britain after Brexit, which now, on December 12, the US President said that the deal has 'far bigger' than any other deal. Trump concludes his wishes saying, 'Celebrate Boris'. The US President had earlier also acknowledged that there are certain conditions in which you can not trade with a country, however, now he believes that free trade is possible.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

Trump indicated to 'big win'

Before talking about the trade deal, Trump had indicated towards Johnson's 'big win' in the UK general elections. As the countings closed on December 12, Trump applauded the Conservative majority in the British Parliament and Labour Party's crushing defeat. US President's tweet came soon after Johnson said it looked like his party had won 'a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done' in the national elections.

Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

PM Modi congratulated Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Boris Johnson for his return with a thumping majority as the Prime Minister of UK on December 12. PM Modi wished him the best and said he looks forward to working towards the closer India-UK ties. The Conservative Party which needed 326 seats for a clear majority has already acquired 355 in the face of its main opposition Labour Party's defeat with 202 seats in the 650-seat British parliament.

Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties. pic.twitter.com/D95Z7XXRml — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2019

