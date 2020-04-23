'Don't Panic Over Centre's COVID-19 Projections For Mumbai': Maha Health Min Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday asked people not to panic over projections by the Centre's health team on a surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, stating that the number of hot spots in the state had reduced to five from 14. He also said that the rate of doubling of cases in the state had improved to 7.01 days from 3.1 days earlier this month. Earlier, Tope and Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) Committee on Wednesday visited Quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp.

In an online address to people, Tope said, "There is no need to panic over the central government's team projections that Mumbai might have 42,604 cases by April 30 and 6.50 lakh patients by May 15. It is a mathematical model and there is a science about it. However, things here will not be static because every possible effort is being made to reduce the threat and improve the situation arising out of COVID-19. The death rate has decreased and the recovery rate is 13 per cent. Even the hotspots have decreased from 14 to five."

Tope said the state government has increased surveillance, screening, testing, and treatment and is following the guidelines issued by ICMR.

Stating that Maharashtra has only five COVID-19 hotspots -- Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik, he said, "We have improved our mortality rate which is around five now. Soon, it will be four. Our aim is to protect everyone and take this mortality rate at zero." The minister also said that plasma therapy has started on a full scale as per the ICMR directions.

COVID-19 outbreak

A total of 431 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the cumulative number of cases to 5,649 in the state while the toll stood at 269, the state health department said on Wednesday. Out of the total deaths, 18 were reported on Wednesday in which 10 were from Mumbai and two from Pune.

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,959 patients are cured/discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(with ANI inputs)