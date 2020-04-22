COVID-19: Maha Health Min Rajesh Tope & IMCT Visit Dharavi Quarantine Facility Centre

Amid the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the state, the Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope and Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) Committee on Wednesday visited Quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp. A total of 180 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far in Dharavi area of Mumbai, with several people under quarantine.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: 1336 cases reported in last 24 hours; total cases soar to 18985

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visit quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp.



A total of 180 #COVID19 positive cases have been reported till now in Dharavi area of Mumbai, with several people under quarantine. pic.twitter.com/G7wxg1hz1u — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

READ | NSA Doval orders 3 'post-Covid' national security scenario studies; will report to PM Modi

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra

According to the data of the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra a total number of 553 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra as the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 5229. 19 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours as the total death in the state rises to 251.

READ | COVID-19: India witnesses drastic shortage in blood supplies amid lockdown

Coronavirus situation in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases. While 603 deaths have been reported overall, around 3,260 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

READ | Take a look at the traffic as Coronavirus-origin Wuhan opens up its transport facilities