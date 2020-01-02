Don't Politicise, Says Rajasthan CM As Kota Infant Toll Hits 103; Invites Central Team

Reacting to the raging uproar from political parties, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday ensured that the state government is sensitive towards the death of infants in Kota. Chief Minister Gehlot also appealed to the opposition parties to not politicise such a sensitive matter.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, "My government is sensitive to the death of infants at JK Lon Hospital, Kota. There should not be politics over this. Infant mortality in this hospital of Kota is steadily decreasing. We will try to reduce it further. It is our top priority to keep mothers and children healthy."

जेके लोन अस्पताल, कोटा में हुई बीमार शिशुओं की मृत्यु पर सरकार संवेदनशील है। इस पर राजनीति नहीं होनी चाहिए। कोटा के इस अस्पताल में शिशुओं की मृत्यु दर लगातार कम हो रही है। हम आगे इसे और भी कम करने के लिए प्रयास करेंगे। मां और बच्चे स्वस्थ रहें यह हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है।

Adding further he also stated that Central government officials are welcome to visit the hospital and offer their suggestions for the improvement and advancement of medical facilities in the state.

"An expert team of the Centre is welcome to further improve health services. We are ready for the improvement of medical services in the state with their consultation and cooperation. Rajasthan without any disease is our priority," said Gehlot.

Earlier on Thursday, an official from the hospital had informed about the death of three more children in the first 2 days of the new year, taking the toll to 103. The official stated that all three kids died while receiving treatment. While one was admitted there due to drastic weight loss, the other two were transferred from another hospital.

State Government sends committee to investigate Kota deaths

Earlier on December 23 and 24, the Rajasthan state government had sent a three-member government committee of doctors to investigate the death of kids at the Kota hospital. Post examining the situation at the hospital, the committee stated that Kota's JK Lon Hospital was short of beds and requires improvement. Surprisingly, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there.

According to a report by the state government, at least 91 infants lost their lives at the government hospital in December. Since the reports of the infants' death came to light, Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government is constantly being targetted by the BJP and other opposition parties of the state. A National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (NCPCR) team also visited the Kota hospital.

How it came to light

J.K. Lon Hospital authorities revealed that five boys and five girls - aged between one day and one year had died in two days on December 23-24. Reports then uncovered that at least 77 children had died in the hospital within the month by that point in time. The hospital has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the matter.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are in terminal condition and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports.

