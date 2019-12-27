Kota Infant Deaths: Rajasthan Govt Probes Hospital After 10 Infants Die In 48 Hours

Investigating into the shocking deaths of 10 infants in Kota's Jay Kay Lon hospital, Rajasthan State Health-Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya on Friday has stated that an inquiry committee has been formed which will examine the cause of deaths. He added all issues, relating to cleanliness, facilities, medical equipment that will be probed into. Hospital authorities have stated that 10 infants have died between December 23-24.

Probe into Kota infant deaths

Vaibhav Galriya, State Health-Education Secretary, on death of newborns in Kota: Inquiry committee has been formed. The cause of deaths is yet to be examined. All the issues, relating to cleanliness, facilities, medical equipment, will be looked into. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/rQ13pIQtHW — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2019

CM, Speaker express concern

Earlier in the day, CM Ashok Gehlot said that sent senior officials and doctors were looking into the matter. Morever, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too expressed concerns over the incident in his constituency - Kota. He asked the Rajasthan government to look into the matter.

What is the incident?

Jay Kay Lon Hospital authorities revealed that five boys and five girls - aged between one day and one year had died in the span of two days on December 23-24. Reports state that at least 77 children have died in the hospital within this month. The hospital has constituted a three-member committee to probe into the incident.

Doctors have reportedly stated that most infants and children referred to the hospital are terminal condition and hence the hospital usually witnesses three infant deaths per day. Commenting on this particular incident, the hospital superintendent Dr. HL Meena has stated that the number is 'high, but usual', as per reports. Moreover, Dr. Amrit Lal Bairwa - head of the pediatrics department has reportedly revealed that three of the five infants were suffering from severe birth asphyxia, while the other two infants suffered severe infection, resulting in their deaths within 24-48 hours.