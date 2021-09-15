Doordarshan Shares Nostalgic Video On 62nd Anniversary; Netizens Recall 'golden Times'

On Wednesday, Doordarshan (DD) celebrated its 62nd birthday, bringing back memories of a period when the country's entertainment was limited to only one channel. Many people have fond memories of watching the channel's classic programming. Whether it was Chitrahar, Malgudi Days, Ramayan, or Mahabharat, the channel presented a variety of shows that are still remembered by viewers. To commemorate the 62nd anniversary, DD took to Twitter to share a video about its stupendous journey of more than six decades. "#Doordarshan completes its 62 years of its nostalgic Journey, from the time when life was restricted to just one channel. National Broadcaster was founded #OnThisDay in 1959," DD wrote while sharing the video. The footage features the renowned tune as well as the public service broadcaster's logo.

Doordarshan, the Indian television network that revolutionised the industry, has a particular place in the hearts of people who grew up watching their classic programmes. They got nostalgic as DD shared the video and expressed their memories of bingeing onto the channel in their childhood in comments. Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 23,000 views, over 1,700 likes and around 500 retweets. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Still remember this song & circling logo on our first black and white TV.. Luved to see Golden hours and many more with Family [sic]." "When we r kids, doordarshan is the only entertainment source we had... Sunday is special day started with Rangoli, Cartoon, Ramayan... Ends with a movie... Such are the beautiful days... [sic]," wrote another. "Congratulations, keep up the good work. But please improve the quality of content once again, it used to be much much better earlier [sic]," expressed a third. "Times might have changed, still we tune into DD, religiously, every year on Republic Day. Happy Birthday DD [sic]," read another comment.

Still remember this song & circling logo on our first black and white TV..



Luved to see Golden hours and many more with Family..😍#MemoriesWithDD

Wen we r kids, doordarshan is the only entertainment source we had... Sunday is special day started with Rangoli, Cartoon, Ramayan... Ends with a movie....

Such are the beautiful days...

Thanks #Doordarshan

Congratulations, keep up the good work. But please improve the quality of content once again, it used to be much much better earlier.

Doordarshan launched 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' in 2019 to raise awareness on Ganga river

As the channel clocks 62 years, their contributions to society shouldn't be left unnoticed. Doordarshan's 2019 travelogue Rag Rag Mein Ganga, featuring actor Rajeev Khandelwal, was an attempt to raise public awareness about the current situation of the holy river Ganga. Following its success, Doordarshan launched the show's second season which is being aired since August 21, 2021. Last year, the show was created by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and Doordarshan as a flagship programme. It spanned 20 cities and 2525 kilometres as it travelled along the Ganga's banks. The show's goal, according to Doordarshan, was to educate people about the importance of Ganga's rejuvenation.

Image: Twitter/ @DD News