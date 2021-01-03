Dr Harsh Vardhan Dismisses Fears Over COVID-19 Vaccines; Counters Misconceptions

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday dismissed misconceptions surrounding the newly approved COVID-19 vaccines, remarking that they had been approved by regulatory bodies after a thorough examination of their safety and efficacy data.

Sharing an infographic, the Health Minister busted myths surrounding the vaccine, tweeting, "Is this vaccine safe? The vaccine has been approved by regulatory bodies only on the basis of examination of safety and efficacy data. And of course, Corona vaccination is voluntary."

In another infographic, Dr. Harsh Vardhan discussed the priority list for the vaccination drive saying, "Will the vaccine be given to altogether? The Government has prioritized high-risk groups for vaccination. The first group consists of health workers and frontline workers. After that, people over 50 years, and people who are suffering from a disease will be included."

क्या #vaccine सभी को एक साथ दी जाएगी ?



सरकार ने उच्च जोख़िम वाले समूहों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर #vaccination के लिए चुना है।



🔷 पहले समूह में health workers व frontline workers शामिल हैं।



🔶 उसके बाद 50 साल से अधिक के व्यक्ति और वे लोग शामिल होंगे जो किसी रोग से पीड़ित हैं। pic.twitter.com/zZFABd2i6u — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

Earlier in the day, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria elaborated on the priority list for the vaccination drive saying, "The first step is to vaccinate the higher-risk group, those with co-morbidities where infection can lead to higher death rates. The next is to break the chain of transmission and to vaccinate those who are at a higher risk of infection like healthcare workers."

"People will have immunity because of either contracting COVID or getting vaccinated. If we have a sufficient number of such people, who will be immune and break the chain, the virus will die and not be able to cause an increase in case. This is how a priority list is formed," he said.

In a massive development, vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

