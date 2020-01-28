Dr. Harsh Vardhan Reviews The Status Of Preparedness Regarding Coronavirus

Amid the scare of the novel Coronavirus, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan reviewed the status of preparedness regarding coronavirus with senior officers of the Health Ministry on Tuesday. He has appealed the citizens to not panic, confirming that the virus has not yet come to India. Vardhan also assured that the government has taken all the precautionary measures and have also started thermal scanning at airports. He also mentioned that the government is in contact with the Chinese authorities to bring back Indians from China.

Speaking to the media Varshan said, "The Indian government was the first to start the precautionary measures for the virus. From December, the government has been preparing to deal with the virus. People travelling from china are being thermal screening at over 20 airports in the country. If any person is suspected to have the symptoms they are taken under observation at isolated wards. The samples are later sent to the NIB lab which was earlier only at Pune, but now four new labs facilities have been made in Delhi, Mumbai etc. There is nothing to panic, coronavirus has not come to India. We have taken all precautionary measures. All hospitals have been asked to make isolation wards, we have launched a helpline number."

"I appeal to the citizens if you witness any minor symptoms or you are in touch with anyone who has been to China in the last one months please contact us through the helpline number we will send our surveillance officials and get you admitted and tested. Prime Minister Modi and all senior officials are also monitoring this issue. We have taken all measures to prevent this virus to enter the country. We are in contact with Chinese authorities to bring back Indians from China. Once they are brought back they will be kept in quarantine for 2 weeks and necessary medical facilities will be provided to them," he added.

READ | Coronavirus: Eight People Who Returned From China Safe, To Be Monitored For 4 Weeks

Helpline number

Harsh Vardhan-led Ministry of Health has issued a helpline number for queries on the novel Coronavirus. According to the ministry, a 24*7 Call Centre will be active for responding to queries. The novel coronavirus helpline number is: +91-11-23978046

Update on Novel #coronovirus :



Various technical guidelines and protocols are available on the website of @MoHFW_INDIA.

These can be easily downloaded.



You can also call 011-23978046 for technical queries on #nCoV.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India @ani pic.twitter.com/p4gG4QcO9D — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 28, 2020

READ | Coronavirus: Indian Student From Wuhan, Mother In Ujjain Hospital

Indian Embassy issues health advisory

The Indian Embassy released a list of directives to be followed by the passengers travelling from China to India in the wake of an outbreak of the Coronavirus. The advisory stated simple health measures to maintain personal hygiene, measures to restrict outbreak and measures to be taken if visible symptoms of the affliction.

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China: Advisory to travellers from China visiting India pic.twitter.com/UEvqJyDW6D — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020

Wuhan on lockdown

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, China has put Wuhan and Huanggang under a lockdown, suspending public transport in and out of the city, stated international reports. The virus which was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 31 is currently under investigation by scientists to understand the destructive potential of the new virus, known as 2019-nCoV, as per reports. Currently, the virus has killed as many as 106 people with more than 4,500 confirmed cases in China until now.

READ | Coronavirus: Four Suspected Of Infection In Mumbai, Kept Under Observation

READ | Ministry Of Health Sets Up 24*7 Helpline, Urges People To Self-report Coronavirus Symptoms