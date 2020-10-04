COVID-19: Union Health Minister Assures 'fair And Equitable Distribution' Of Vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke about the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine during his 'Sunday Samvaad'. Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the government is working hard to ensure 'fair and equitable distribution' of vaccines after it's ready. He also added that the government aims to receive and administer the vaccine to about 25 crore people by the end of July 2021.

"Our government is working round the clock to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, once they are ready. Our utmost priority is how to ensure COVID-19 vaccine for each and everybody in the country. There is a high-level expert body going into all aspects of vaccines. Our rough estimate and the target would be to receive and utilise 400 to 500 million doses covering approximately 25 crore people by July 2021," said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Dr Harsh Vardhan took this opportunity to dismiss rumours about illegal organ trade and said, "I don't know who is spreading these rumours but they are not true." The Health Minister also urged people to donate plasma while adding that plasma donation is safe and easier than blood donation.

COVID-19 vaccine in India

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are working in collaboration with Pune-based Serum Institute of India for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate which is in the third phase of trials. On the other hand, Zydus Cadila began the phase two trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in August. Bharat Biotech has commenced the phase two trials of its vaccine candidate from September onwards. Indian pharmaceutical Dr Reddy's Laboratories has also joined the race as it sought permission from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to perform the phase III clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India.

WHO to COVAX participants

Earlier, the WHO (World Health Organisation) had informed that over 170 countries have joined its COVAX initiative. This initiative was launched in April and aims to ensure safe and fair distribution of vaccines across the world. At the same time, it also cautioned that a race to develop an effective vaccine for Coronavirus can lead to public fears about safety. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world cannot risk having an effective Coronavirus vaccine that people refuse because they think it is unsafe.

