India's COVID-19 Testing Capacity Increased From 1 Cr In Jan To 7.7 Cr In Oct: MoHFW

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the COVID-19 testing capacity in the country has been increased and over 7.7 crores tests have been performed in October from just 1 crore in January. MoHFW on October 4 also said that increased pace of COVID-19 testing has led to early identification, immediate isolation, and effective treatment of Coronavirus cases. The Fatality rate has also decreased significantly, added MoHFW.

#IndiaFightsCorona



India has exponentially scaled up its TESTING capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October.



With progressively falling Positivity Rate, testing has worked as a highly effective tool to limit the spread of #COVID19 infection. pic.twitter.com/I3nGgZWaPP — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 4, 2020

MoHFW: 'Covid test capacity increased'

Currently, the COVID-19 positivity rate in India is 8.32 per cent. According to MoHFW, 1,049 new deaths were reported after which the death toll in India now stands at 1,00,842. In the past 24 hours, the country has reported 79476 new cases,1069 deaths and 75628 recoveries. Currently, the tally of active cases in the country is 9,44,996. As per the latest update from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) until October 3 over 7,89,92,534, Coronavirus tests have been completed.

COVID-19: Unlock 5.0 guidelines

The MHA, GoI hereby issues #Unlock5 guidelines:



> States, UTs can take a call on reopening schools & coaching centres post October 15th.



> Entertainment parks permitted to open from October 15th outside containment zones #Unlock5



Here are more details: https://t.co/SaCd4DWUSf pic.twitter.com/kmcDdBOzw2 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 30, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 30 further relaxed lockdown restrictions and has now allowed the functioning of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. Social/ academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones only. For the re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after October 15 in a graded manner.

Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so. The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till October 31, the MHA said.

(With ANI inputs)