DRDO & Wipro 3D Develop 'full Face Shield' To Protect COVID Warriors From Direct Infection

Aiding doctors and other health officials who are involved in the treatment and care of Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Wipro 3D, on Tuesday, have come up with a 'full face shield' to protect them from direct infection. India's premier defence research facility has already provided several testing kits, PPEs and masks to the health ministry for the same. India's current COVID-19 case tally stands at 4789, with the 124 deaths.

On Sunday, DRDO unveiled a full-body disinfection chamber and a special face protection mask for healthcare professionals. The special chamber called 'PSE' has been designed by Vehicle Research Development Establishment (VRDE), Ahmednagar, a DRDO Laboratory as a walkthrough enclosure for personnel decontamination, one person at a time, equipped with sanitiser and soap dispenser. On entering the chamber, the electrically-operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride for disinfecting, which automatically stops after 25 seconds.

The defence research organisation had also developed a bio-suit to keep safe medical, paramedical and other personnel engaged in containing the pandemic. The bio-suit has been subjected to rigorous testing and exceeds the standards set for body suits by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. DRDO is aiming to start mass production of the suits and has a current production capacity of 7,000 suits per day. It has already identified companies to assist with production.

