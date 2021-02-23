DRDO conducts two successful launches of VL-SRSAM Missile System off Odisha coast

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on Monday tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from a static vertical launcher in the Integrated Test Range (ITR), off the Odisha coast at Chandipur. Two successful launches of the missile, developed for the Indian Navy by DRDO, have proved the effectiveness of the weapon system, however, some more tests will be conducted before deployment on Indian Navy ships. DRDO informed that the launches were monitored by senior scientists from its labs.

India launches VL-SRSAM Missile System

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "These tests were carried out to test the capability of vertical launch. This was the first test of its kind. In both tests, the missile hit the targets successfully and with full accuracy. The missile was tested for minimum and maximum range. Weapon Control System (WCS) was also fitted with VL-SRSAM during the test." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated DRDO on the successful trials.

India's border dispute with China has been going on for the last 9 months. Apart from that, Pakistan also continues to carry out nefarious activities on the international border and LoC. Looking at both the neighbours, India is constantly strengthening its defence preparedness. At the same time, DRDO is also working fast towards becoming self-sufficient in the defence sector. In this sequence, DRDO got another success on Monday, where the Surface to Air missile was successfully tested.

DRDO continues developing advanced missiles

DRDO has designed and developed the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) for the Indian Navy. Two tests of this missile were conducted on Monday. In both rounds, the missile met all expectations. Also successfully pierced its goal. According to DRDO, the missile is capable of neutralizing many aerial threats. It is considered a major achievement for DRDO and the Indian Navy.

DRDO issued a statement, it read, "The current launches were carried out for a demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of its maiden launch campaign. On both occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum range. VL-SRSAM with Weapon Control System (WCS) were deployed during the trials. Indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy, VL-SRSAM is meant for neutralizing various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets."

DRDO is continuously developing advanced missiles. Last month, on January 25, the Akash New Generation missile was successfully launched off the coast of Odisha. This was the first launch of the Akash missile of the new generation, which was a complete success. According to DRDO, Akash-NG is a new generation surface-to-air missile, which the Indian Air Force uses to intercept air threats. The missile's command control system, avionics, aerodynamic system all worked fine during the test.

