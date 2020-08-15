Rajnath Singh Reiterates 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Pledge As India Celebrates Independence Day

Celebrating India's 74th Independence Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unfurled the national flag at his residence in New Delhi. After that, he said, "We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes 'Aatma Nirbhar' (self-reliant). So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant."

'We need to take a pledge'

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister greeted the nation and wrote, "Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day."

भारत के ७४वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!



Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.#IndiaIndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/AQjByCa9hS — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

READ | Independence Day 2020: All about the history, significance and celebration of this day

READ | Independence Day 2020: Patriotic poems & slogans that pays homage to freedom fighters

PM Modi is slated to arrive at Lahore Gate of Red Fort at 7:18 am and will unfurl the National Flag. He will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour will be positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

READ | Independence Day 2020: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu extends wishes to PM Modi, Indians

READ | Independence Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi to address as India marks 74 years of freedom