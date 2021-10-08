Durga Puja: Bengaluru Municipal Committee Eases Restrictions, Lifts Limit On Idol Size

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) changed its norms for Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations on Friday. The municipal committee has lifted the previously imposed four-feet limit on idol size, as well as allowing batches of 50 individuals to pray at the same time. The number of batches, however, is unlimited.

The organisers would have to request permission from the BBMP's Joint Commissioner and the police to install more than one idol in a ward, according to the updated guidelines.

During the idol immersion (Visarjan) procession, the BBMP has imposed a total ban on DJs, Dhaks, and drums. Visarjan is only permitted at public tanks/immersion ponds that have been identified and approved by the Zonal Joint Commissioner and Police.

Unlike the earlier BBMP rule prohibiting the use of DJs, Dhaks, or drums during the Visarjan procession, the updated order allows musical instruments to be used during prayer ceremonies. The adjustments were made after the BBMP's earlier rules drew criticism. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had written to the municipal authority, requesting a revision in the criteria. They were "discriminatory" and "unconstitutional," he said.

Bengaluru civic body removes limit on idol size

Surya's letter to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta read,

"It is highly regrettable that the administration imposes such harsh arbitrary rules only during celebrations of Hindu community and turns a blind eye towards celebrations of other faiths. This discriminatory imposition of restrictions is condemnable and patently unconstitutional."

Apart from the aforementioned amendments, the BBMP's prior orders recommending other guidelines remain unchanged. COVID-appropriate behaviour must be closely monitored and adhered to by Puja associations. All visitors to the entry gate must also undergo thermal screening and sanitization, according to the BBMP. Additional sanitiser bottles should be placed throughout the site by the Puja associations. Sanitizing of chairs, tables, and floors at least four times a day is also required, said BBMP.

The COVID safety standards must be posted inside the premises, and the BBMP has made it essential to provide portable drinking water to all visitors. Debi Boron is limited to no more than 10 people at a time by the Puja organisations. Sindur Khela is also limited to no more than 10 people at a time.

The distribution of sweets, fruits, and flowers was prohibited by the municipality. The organisation will send out invitation cards with defined time slots for guests so that the total attendance does not exceed 100 at any given time.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI