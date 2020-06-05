Jaishankar Discusses COVID & Economic Recovery With Antigua Counterpart, Assures Support

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic discussion with Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Chet Greene on Friday. The Foreign Ministers' emphasized on bilateral cooperation in education, training and health. Jaishankar also assured his counterpart of India's commitment to help Antigua and Barbuda in it its economic recovery and fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar 'appreciated' the talk with Chet Greene and informed that he repurposed India-UNDP resources to meet the COVID challenge. "Will work together for economic recovery," Jaishankar added.

Appreciated the talk this evening with FM E.P. Chet Greene of #AntiguaAndBarbuda. Discussed our cooperation in education, health and training. Have repurposed India-UNDP resources to meet the #COVID challenge. Will work together for economic recovery. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 5, 2020

EAM @DrSJaishankar held telephonic discussions with @antiguagov FM Hon.Chet Greene, emphasized bilateral cooperation in education/training/health, India’s commitment to help A&B in its economic recovery & to fight COVID19 @ABforeignaffair @gastonbrowne @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy https://t.co/tcVmaS7Vmh — India in Guyana (@IndiainGuyana) June 5, 2020

PM discusses COVID with Rwanda President

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Rwanda President Paul Kagame. The Prime Minister praised Kagame for effectively managing the COVID-19 crisis. The Prime Minister also tweeted that India is honoured to support Kagame's efforts, not only for fighting the pandemic but also for advancing Rwanda's 'impressive' development story. "Rwanda is, and will remain, an important pillar of India's relationship with Africa," PM Modi tweeted.

Jaishankar discusses post-COVID-19 economic recovery with EU

Earlier, the EAM had held discussions with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on initiatives to promote post-Corona economic recovery and preparations for the 15th EU-India Summit. Jaishankar said they also shared perspectives on technology, connectivity and security.

"Concluded a review meeting of #IndiaEU relations with EU HR/VP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed initiatives to promote post-Corona economic recovery. Underlined our shared perspectives on technology, connectivity and security. Preparing for India-EU Summit," Jaishankar had said in a tweet.

In a statement, the EU said the main topics of their conversation were the response to the coronavirus pandemic and preparations for the 15th EU-India Summit, which had been postponed in March due to the outbreak of the virus. Borrell and Jaishankar confirmed the commitment of both the EU and India to work together to overcome the global pandemic and stressed the importance of an effective global socio-economic recovery, the statement said.

