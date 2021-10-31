On the sidelines of the Rome Group of Twenty (G20) Summit, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar on Saturday discussed a 'wide gamut of issues relating to partnership' with the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. As reported by PTI, the diplomats exchanged views on the bilateral strategic relationship between both countries. EAM Jaishankar also updated Secretary Blinken on "important regional concerns."

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Jaishankar wrote, "A very good meeting with Secretary of State @SecBlinken in Rome on sidelines of @G20org. Discussed a wide gamut of issues relating to our partnership. Updated each other on important regional concerns."

EAM Jaishankar is one of the participants in the G20 summit (from October 30- 31) alongside Prime Minister Modi. The prime ministerial delegation to the global forum also includes Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The meeting comes amid the growing aggression of China in the Indo-Pacific and subsequent tensions with Taiwan and the US.

On the other hand, relations between Beijing and Delhi have also remained strained since the Sino-India stand-off on May 5, 2020, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India ready to produce 5 bn COVID vax in 2022

India is ready to produce 5 billion COVID-19 vaccines in 2022 and will make them available to other countries in the world, PM Modi announced at the G20 address on Saturday as told by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. He also highlighted India's contribution to the fight against the novel coronavirus. In the intervention, the PM also noted India's contribution to the "One Earth, One Health", the concept was also well-received by the G20 Summit leaders.

During my remarks, I highlighted aspects relating to India’s contributions in the global fight against COVID-19, the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’, furthering innovation in healthcare, need for resilient global supply chains and leveraging technology for human empowerment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

PM Modi discusses 'friendly relations' with Italian PM Mario Draghi

On the margins of the G20 Summit, PM Modi, on Friday, met Italian PM Mario Draghi. The leaders discussed the challenges posed by climate change, and the need for the international community to work together, along with the transformative climate change actions by India. The leaders also exchanged views on Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific and "reiterated their desire for working closer" to ensure regional and global developments. The Prime Ministers reflected on the bilateral developments that were achieved since the Italy-India Virtual Summit in November 2020. PM Modi also invited Draghi to visit India, the statement by the PMO said.

