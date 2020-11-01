EAM Jaishankar Exalts Europe As A Natural Partner For An Ambitious India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, October 31 said that Europe is a natural partner to the more ambitious India. He added that while India has consolidated its relationship with larger individual members, it has also sought to deepen ties with the European Union. As per reports, the External Affairs Minister was delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture 2020 when he shared his insight on India-Europe relations.

Europe is a region 'full of capabilities, resources and best practices': Jaishankar

During the lecture, Jaishankar said, "The partnership with France has assumed strategic connotations, ties with Germany are coming into their own, there is greater engagement with sub-regions of Europe, definitely more conversations with Brussels, and probably, a refreshing of traditional ties with the UK. As a region full of capabilities, resources and best practices, Europe is a natural partner for a more ambitious India."

EAM Jaishankar mentioned that India's relationship with Europe has transcended the focus on merely its larger members and said that the nation is now focusing more on the European Union collective. The External Affairs Minister went on to speak about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is the most devastating event in living memory. As per EAM Jaishankar, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the trajectories of many nations, societies and families but he added that even within the crisis, there are opportunities that could be realised.

"At a collective level, we are still limited by our imagination to fully grasp the complications of an era we have now entered. And it is when contemplating these uncertainties that came upon us so suddenly, that the value of leadership in difficult circumstances is really recognised. In the history of modern India, few symbolise that more appropriately than Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he added.

On Wednesday, October 28, EAM Jaishankar attended the second meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue with five other central Asian countries. The participating nations were Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan while Afghanistan was invited as a special guest. During the discussions, Jaishankar talked about improving the connectivity between India and the five Central Asian countries.

